Breaking News
Maharashtra elections 2024: Why voting was a breeze
Maharashtra elections 2024: Mumbai sees marginal increase in turnout
Maharashtra elections 2024: Congress accuses Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena of code violations in Dharavi
Maharashtra elections 2024: Colaba records low voter turnout yet again despite robust awareness initiatives
Maharashtra elections 2024: Disgruntled fishermen boycott voting in Uran
shot-button
Maharashtra Elections 2024 Maharashtra Elections 2024
Home > News > India News > Article > 50 per cent Delhi govt employees to work from home

50 per cent Delhi govt employees to work from home

Updated on: 21 November,2024 08:39 AM IST  |  New Delhi
Agencies |

Top

Nearly 80 departments and different agencies in the Delhi government, including the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, employ approximately 1.4 lakh people

50 per cent Delhi govt employees to work from home

An anti-smog gun sprays mist amid heavy pollution. Pic/PTI

Listen to this article
50 per cent Delhi govt employees to work from home
x
00:00

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Wednesday ordered 50 per cent of the staff in government offices to work from home. He also urged private offices, industries and businesses to implement similar measures to help mitigate the city’s air pollution crisis.


However, essential services such as healthcare, sanitation, public transport, fire services, law enforcement, power supply, water treatment, and emergency response operations will continue to work in full capacity to ensure public services remain unaffected.


Nearly 80 departments and different agencies in the Delhi government, including the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, employ approximately 1.4 lakh people. 


On Wednesday, Delhi witnessed yet another dawn with a blanket of toxic air as it recorded an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 426 in the "severe" category, which followed the coldest night of the season in the city so far. “We are continuously working to reduce pollution levels and today’s decisions are part of that effort. We hope the situation improves,” Rai said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

delhi air pollution Air Quality Air Quality Index india India news national news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK