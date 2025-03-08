Breaking News
Updated on: 08 March,2025 07:08 PM IST  |  Latur
PTI |

A well was being dug in a farm with the help of a JCB machine, owned by the victim. During the work, he accidentally came under a track, the chain-like wheel of the earthmoving equipment, which crushed the lower part of his body

The man's body has been sent for post-mortem and the report is awaited. Representational pic

A 50-year-old man died after he accidentally came under a JCB machine when the heavy equipment was being used to dig a well in Maharashtra's Latur district on Saturday, police said.

The freak accident occurred around 3 pm at Nagalgaon village in Udgir tehsil, they said.


A well was being dug in a farm with the help of a JCB machine, owned by victim Madhav Kamble. During the work, Kamble accidentally came under a track, the chain-like wheel of the earthmoving equipment, which crushed the lower part of his body, an official said.

Head constable Gajanan Jagtap, who visited the spot, said Kamble's body has been sent to the state-owned Udgir General Hospital for post-mortem.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.


