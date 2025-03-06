When the girl raised an alarm, her mother tried to free her from his clutches but he beat her up and left the place," official said.

Police have arrested a man for allegedly sexually assaulting his 14-year-old daughter in Latur district in Maharashtra, an official said on Thursday, PTI reported.

The incident took place during the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday in Latur's Deoni tehsil, the police official said.

"After all members of the family went to sleep, the man sexually assaulted his daughter at their house. When the girl raised an alarm, her mother tried to free her from his clutches but he beat her up and left the place," he said, PTI reported.

Based on a complaint lodged by the victim's mother, a case was filed against the man and was later arrested. A local court remanded him in judicial custody till March 19.

