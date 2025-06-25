Arunachal Pradesh CM Pema Khandu, observing 'Samvidhan Hatya Diwas' in Tawang, emphasised learning from India's past and recommitting to the Constitution. He urged safeguarding civil liberties and democratic values, calling the anniversary of the 1975 Emergency a stark reminder to protect the nation's democratic principles

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu pays tribute to Bharatiya Jana Sangh leaders Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyaya and Shyama Prasad Mukherjee during an event to mark the 50th anniversary of the Emergency. Pic/ PTI

Listen to this article Arunachal Pradesh observes 'Samvidhan Hatya Diwas' to mark 50 years of Emergency x 00:00

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister (CM) Pema Khandu on Wednesday emphasised the crucial importance of learning from past events and reaffirming a collective dedication to protecting the Constitution. Leading the 'Samvidhan Hatya Diwas (Constitution Murder Day)' events in the border district of Tawang, Khandu urged the citizens to safeguard civil liberties and preserve the democratic values that fundamentally define the nation.

He further stated that the day serves as a potent reminder of the ongoing need to protect the Constitution and strengthen democratic principles, reported PTI.

"Let us draw lessons from the past and reaffirm our commitment to protect the Constitution, safeguard civil liberties, and preserve the democratic values that define our great nation," the CM posted on X. The day commemorates the anniversary of the imposition of the Emergency in 1975, an event widely regarded as one of the darkest chapters in India's democratic history.

The event in Tawang was jointly organised by the BJP's local unit and the district administration. Several dignitaries, including state BJP President Kaling Moyong, MLAs Tsering Lhamu (Lungla) and Namgey Tsering (Tawang), former legislator Tsering Tashi, Zilla Parishad Chairperson Leki Gombu, and Superintendent of Police DW Thongon were present.

Earlier in the day, a peaceful rally was held from the Giant Buddha statue to the Deputy Commissioner's office. The march witnessed enthusiastic participation from students, NCC cadets, and NSS volunteers from the Dorjee Khandu Government College, as well as members of the general public, all walking in solidarity with the spirit of constitutional democracy.

During the event, the CM also felicitated students who had excelled in various school-level competitions.

In another event organised at Itanagar, Governor Lt Gen (Retd) KT Parnaik described Emergency as one of the darkest chapters in the nation's democratic history.

He added that the anniversary serves as a powerful reminder of the period when the Constitution was suppressed and citizens' fundamental rights were snatched away.

The Governor noted that the Emergency period, which lasted till 1977, witnessed a complete breakdown of democratic norms, with civil liberties suspended and the country effectively reduced to a prison "for the sake of retaining power." Recalling the three instances of national emergency in India – the 1962 war with China, the 1971 war with Pakistan, and the 1975 Emergency – Governor Parnaik underscored the critical importance of educating younger generations on the inherent fragility of democratic values and the continuous need for vigilance to protect the Constitution, reported PTI.

The Governor also paid tribute to Jayaprakash Narayan, one of the Opposition leaders jailed during the Emergency, and lauded his unwavering courage and visionary leadership.

"At the age of 73, in fragile health, JP became the symbol of resistance and hope. His fight for democracy changed the course of Indian history. One man's conviction reshaped the destiny of 62 crore people," the Governor stated, adding that JP's enduring legacy must be kept alive through public education and an unwavering dedication to democratic ideals.

Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein, Assembly Speaker Tesam Pongte, Deputy Speaker Kardo Nyigyor, Women & Child Development and Cultural Affairs Minister Dasanglu Pul, and Chief Secretary Manish Gupta were also present at the Itanagar event.

(With inputs from PTI)