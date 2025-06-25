"The morale of political activists who were incarcerated remained high, and they exerted relentless effort to safeguard democracy within the nation. They opposed the declaration of the Emergency and the suspension of citizens' fundamental rights," CM Fadnavis remarked

The 21-month period saw the suspension of civil liberties, and arrest of opposition leaders and the suppression of press freedom. Pic/ X

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis stated on Wednesday that India's democracy has endured owing to the resistance of the populace against the declaration of the Emergency, during which citizens' fundamental rights were suspended.

He characterised the Emergency as a sombre chapter when the Constitution, democratic principles, and numerous institutions were violated, emphasising that it must never be forgotten, as per news agency PTI.

He characterised the Emergency as a sombre chapter when the Constitution, democratic principles, and numerous institutions were violated, emphasising that it must never be forgotten, as per news agency PTI.

He delivered these remarks at an event commemorating the 50th anniversary of the Emergency's imposition by the late former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi on June 25, 1975.

"Today is a day to pay tribute to those who resisted the Emergency and fought to safeguard democracy," Fadnavis added, reported PTI.

As India marks the 50th anniversary of the Emergency, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday said that the Emergency marks a dark chapter in Indian democracy.

Taking to X, the Maharashtra CM paid tribute to all those who stood fearlessly against authoritarianism, the courageous voices who resisted injustice, and the countless heroes who sacrificed to restore the soul of our democracy.

"25th June 1975, observed as Samvidhan Hatya Diwas, Emergency marks a dark chapter in Indian democracy. We pay solemn tribute to all those who stood fearlessly against authoritarianism, the courageous voices who resisted injustice, and the countless heroes who sacrificed to restore the soul of our democracy," Fadnavis said on X.

The Emergency, declared on this day in 1975, remains one of the darkest chapters in India's post-independence history. Fundamental rights were suspended, press freedoms curtailed, and democratic institutions were silenced. In 2024, the Government of India officially notified June 25 as Samvidhan Hatya Diwas to ensure that this critical period is not forgotten and the sanctity of democracy is consistently upheld.

The Union Ministry of Culture, in collaboration with the Delhi government, will commemorate Samvidhan Hatya today at Thyagaraj Stadium, New Delhi, marking 50 years since the imposition of the Emergency in India in 1975. The solemn occasion will serve as a reminder of the importance of safeguarding democratic values and constitutional rights.

(With PTI inputs)