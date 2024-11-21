The victim was on his way to attend a programme in Atlanta by car when some unknown people fired at the vehicle

Representational pic

The murder of a 58-year-old Indian academic who had been living in the United States (US) for close to four decades has stunned the natives of Tulsipur Majha village, his birthplace.

Dr Shriram Singh, a native of Gonda, was gunned down by some unidentified people in Georgia's capital city Atlanta on Wednesday when he was on his way to attend a programme in his car, Tulsipur Majha village head Lalji Singh said.

According to news agency PTI, the news of his murder was borne by his son Amit.

Lalji Singh said the academic had joined Atlanta Agricultural University in the US in 1990 as a professor.

He had started some business recently in the country which was his home for 37 years.

Dr Singh's younger brother Shivaji, who lives in the village, said his brother had done his postgraduate from Acharya Narendra Dev Agricultural University Kumarganj in Ayodhya before leaving for the US.

After joining Atlanta Agricultural University, he had been living in the US with his family, he added.

His elder son Amit is an engineer in the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), while the younger son Ankur is a cancer specialist in the US, Shivaji said, adding that his brother had made a deep inroad in the western country with his social skills.

"Two years ago, he left his job and turned to business in partnership. His business was expanding rapidly in a short time. Along with a shopping mall, he ventured into the business of petrol pumps and hotels. He started many works in partnership with businessmen of Punjab and Gujarat origin," he said.

"Some time ago, some businessmen of Pakistani origin also joined him. In a short time, the scope of his business spread all over the US. Due to this, some rivals started getting annoyed with him," he said.

Lalji Singh said the academic was very social and used to meet all the villagers whenever he would visit Gonda.

He had last visited the village about two years ago and was scheduled to visit again in March next year, PTI reported.

"The people of the village are saddened by his murder. They have demanded security for his family and strict punishment for the culprits by investigating the murder," said Lalji Singh.

(With PTI inputs)