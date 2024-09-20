neighbors reported to the police a foul smell coming from a flat in a Devasiddhi Society housing complex

The body of a 65 year old woman was found in an apartment of a housing complex on Friday morning in Thane, an official said to PTI.

According to assistant police inspector Manish Pote of the Kasarwadavli police station, neighbors reported to the police a foul smell coming from a flat in a Devasiddhi Society housing complex in the Kasarwadavali locality on Ghodbunder Road, PTI reported.

The body was in a highly decomposed state, suggesting that the woman had been dead for two days, he added.

The local police alerted the emergency control room at 10am regarding the body, following which local firemen and the disaster management team rushed to the spot, says Yasin Tadvi, Chief of the civic disaster management cell to PTI.

The woman's body was taken out of the room by the personnel and was handed over to Kasarwadavli police. The body was taken to the District Government Hospital in Thane

The deceased was identified as Savitribai Kanodia, who lived alone in the flat, Tadvi said.

A case has been registered as accidental death for now, an investigation is currently underway, police said to PTI