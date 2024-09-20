Breaking News
Mumbai: Couple booked after ‘pranking’ Salman’s father Salim Khan
Mumbai: Khar man who escaped drug case frame says probe stuck
Mid-Day Impact | Mumbai: CCTV surveillance to curb debris dumping in Versova
Mumbai: Khar residents fear return of sleepless nights
Mumbai: Email hack scuttles 18-year-old’s MBBS aspirations
shot-button
Ganesh Chaturthi Ganesh Chaturthi
Home > News > India News > Article > 65 year old woman found dead in a Thane flat

65-year-old woman found dead in a Thane flat

Updated on: 20 September,2024 03:33 PM IST  |  Thane
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

neighbors reported to the police a foul smell coming from a flat in a Devasiddhi Society housing complex

65-year-old woman found dead in a Thane flat

Representation Image

Listen to this article
65-year-old woman found dead in a Thane flat
x
00:00

The body of a 65 year old woman was found in an apartment of a housing complex on Friday morning in Thane, an official said to PTI.


According to assistant police inspector Manish Pote of the Kasarwadavli police station, neighbors reported to the police a foul smell coming from a flat in a Devasiddhi Society housing complex in the Kasarwadavali locality on Ghodbunder Road, PTI reported.



The body was in a highly decomposed state, suggesting that the woman had been dead for two days, he added.


The local police alerted the emergency control room at 10am regarding the body, following which local firemen and the disaster management team rushed to the spot, says Yasin Tadvi, Chief of the civic disaster management cell to PTI.

The woman's body was taken out of the room by the personnel and was handed over to Kasarwadavli police. The body was taken to the District Government Hospital in Thane 

The deceased was identified as Savitribai Kanodia, who lived alone in the flat, Tadvi said.

A case has been registered as accidental death for now, an investigation is currently underway, police said to PTI

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

news India news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK