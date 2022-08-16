7 killed after bus carrying 37 ITBP personnel falls into gorge in Jammu Kashmir's Pahalgam

A police official said six ITBP personnel have their lives, while several other personnel received injuries, who are being airlifted to Army hospital, Srinagar for treatment

Six ITBP personnel and a policeman died while 32 others -- who were returning from Amarnath Yatra duty -- sustained injuries on Tuesday when a bus fell in deep gorge in Pahalgam area of Jammu and Kashmir, an official said.

A bus carrying 37 ITBP personnel and two J&K Police personnel fell into riverbed in Pahalgam today

A police bus carrying 37 Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel and two policemen fell into the gorge between Chandanwari and Pahalgam, a police official said.

He said while two ITBP personnel died on the spot, five others succumbed to injuries later.

Condition of six of the injured personnel is stated to be critical, the official said, adding they are being airlifted to Srinagar for specialised treatment.

The 37 ITBP personnel and two from the JKP were being de-inducted from the Amarnath Yatra duty that concluded on August 11, a senior officer said.



