8-year-old in Thrissur dies after mobile phone explodes

Updated on: 26 April,2023 08:44 PM IST  |  New Delhi
The mobile exploded in her face, according to police. The incident happened on Tuesday morning when the Class 3 student was watching a video on her smartphone. The local police have already registered a case and are currently investigating the incident

Representative image. Pic/Istock

In a tragic incident that happened at Thrissur in Kerala, an 8-year-old girl named Aditya Sree died after her mobile exploded while she was watching videos on it.


The mobile exploded in her face, according to police. The incident happened on Tuesday morning when the Class 3 student was watching a video on her smartphone. The local police have already registered a case and are currently investigating the incident.



The police haven't officially revealed details about the brand. Other reports claimed that it was a Redmi Note 5 Pro that exploded and killed the child. The Class 3 student suffered severe injuries to her face.

The smartphone, which was bought as a second-hand one, had been bought three years ago. Redmi Note 5 Pro costs about Rs 13,990 and packs a 4,000mAh battery.

