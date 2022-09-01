Breaking News
Mumbai Traffic Police set up control rooms, watch towers as Ganeshotsav begins
Indian-American doctor files lawsuit against PM Modi, Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy, Gautam Adani
Is someone lying about swine flu numbers in Mumbai?
Mumbai: 4 navy and CISF men held for manhandling cops in Cuffe Parade
BSP to launch 'BJP's pol khol yatra' in Maharashtra
Home > News > India News > Article > 90 year old man sentenced to 3 years in jail for sexual assault of minor girl by Kerala court

90-year-old man sentenced to 3 years in jail for sexual assault of minor girl by Kerala court

Updated on: 01 September,2022 09:40 AM IST  |  Palakkad
PTI |

Top

Special Public Prosecutor Nisha Vijayakumar, who confirmed the order, said that the man was convicted and punished for the offence of sexual assault under section 7 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

90-year-old man sentenced to 3 years in jail for sexual assault of minor girl by Kerala court

Representational Pic


A Kerala court has sentenced a 90-year old man to three years in jail for sexually assaulting a minor girl in Karimba village of Palakkad district of the state. Besides the three-year sentence, Fast Track Special Court judge Satish Kumar also imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 on the convict for sexually assaulting the 15-year old girl, who was his neighbour, in 2020.


Special Public Prosecutor Nisha Vijayakumar, who confirmed the order, said that the man was convicted and punished for the offence of sexual assault under section 7 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Also Read: You may face Supertech twin towers fate: Bombay High Court to Khar builder


The offence under Section 7 of the POCSO Act carries a minimum punishment of three years imprisonment and a maximum of 5 years in jail.

The SPP said that the court found the accused guilty after examining 9 witnesses and several documents produced by the prosecution. 

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Asia Cup 2022: Should Team India rest their star players for the Hong Kong match?

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
kerala sexual crime news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK