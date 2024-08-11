A cartophile’s dream come true in Delhi

This period saw extensive commissioning of maps by western powers, including England, France, Italy, and the USA.

A visitor views an exhibition of maps of Indian territories. Pic/PTI

From shifting borders to changing topographies and the way cities come to be named, an ongoing exhibition displaying a set of nearly 80 maps of Indian territories offers more than just the geographical details of the country.

The exhibition, titled “Cartographic Tales: India Through Maps”, at Ojas Art Gallery shows how European cartographers saw India from the late 16th century till 1947. This period saw extensive commissioning of maps by western powers, including England, France, Italy, and the USA.

“India’s geography has been shaped over centuries and these maps narrate stories that transcend beyond their intricate demarcations. Each of these rare maps helps people relate to an era or period through their intricate geographical enunciations,” Anubhav Nath, curatorial director of Ojas Art, said.

