A 'death blow' to democracy, says Telangana Congress chief on Rahul's disqualification

Updated on: 24 March,2023 04:29 PM IST  |  Hyderabad
PTI |

"Rahul Gandhi's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' and his demand for a JPC probe into the Adani issue is giving sleepless nights to Prime Minister Narendra Modi"

A 'death blow' to democracy, says Telangana Congress chief on Rahul's disqualification

File Photo/PTI


Taking strong exception to the disqualification of Rahul Gandhi from Lok Sabha, the Telangana Congress president, Revanth Reddy on Friday claimed that senior party leader's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' and his demand for a JPC probe into the Adani issue is giving sleepless nights to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.


In a tweet in Telugu, the Lok Sabha MP termed Rahul Gandhi's disqualification as a "death blow" to democracy and freedom of expression.



The TPCC president claimed that Rahul Gandhi undertaking the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' to safeguard democracy and fighting on the floor of Parliament for a JPC probe into the Adani issue is giving sleepless nights to Modi.


He asserted that the Congress would defeat the "conspiracy" through a legal battle.

Affirming that the country would stand with Rahul Gandhi, Revanth Reddy told reporters here that he and other party men would hit the streets against such "wicked decisions".

Rahul Gandhi was disqualified from Lok Sabha today, a day after he was convicted by a Surat court in a 2019 criminal defamation case. 

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

