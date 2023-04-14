A fake encounter: Akhilesh Yadav

After UP cops gun down son of gangster-turned-neta, SP chief says all encounters under BJP govt must be probed

The bodies of Asad and Ghulam after they were killed in an encounter with UP police, in Jhansi. Pic/PTI

Gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmad’s son Asad and an accomplice, both wanted in the Umesh Pal murder case, were killed in an encounter with the Uttar Pradesh police in Jhansi on Thursday, officers said. The Samajwadi Party president slammed the BJP government over the “fake encounter”.

“Sophisticated foreign made weapons were recovered from Asad and his aide Ghulam. Further details are awaited,” Special Director General (Law and Order) Prashant Kumar said.

Visuals showed two bodies lying beside a motorbike at the site of the alleged encounter. An ambulance later took them away.

Officers of the Special Task Force (STF) said Asad and Ghulam were on the run since the murder of Umesh Pal on February 24.

On Thursday, they were trying to flee on a motorcycle when they the STF intercepted them in Jhansi, the officers said, adding they opened fire on the personnel and were killed in retaliatory firing.

The encounter took place on a day Ahmad was presented before the court in Prayagraj in the murder case and was sent to 14-day judicial custody.

Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya congratulated the UP police for the action and said, “It is a message to criminals that this is the new India. It is Adityanath government in UP, not the Samajwadi Party (SP) in power which gave protection to criminals.”

In a tweet later, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav said, “The BJP government is trying to divert attention from the real issues through false encounters. The BJP does not believe in the judiciary at all. All recent encounters, including today’s, should be thoroughly investigated and the culprits should not be spared. The government does not have the right to decide what is right or wrong. BJP is against brotherhood.”

Umesh Pal’s wife Jaya Pal thanked Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and the police. “Whatever they have done is right,” she said.

