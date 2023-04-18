A library survives in digital age

Even in a digital era, we cannot find everything in Wikipedia. We need hard copies as well

Digital books and periodicals might have taken place of their physical versions in our personal reading rooms but for serious book lovers, a library remains still the place to visit and enjoy reading books.

Hundreds of people, including youngsters, throng the SPS Library in the heart of Srinagar city's Lal Chowk every week to immerse in their favourite books.

“I used to read several books while I was doing post-graduation. People can read online but we need an atmosphere which is free from hustle and bustle and that is available only in a library,” Haseebullah, one of the regulars at the Srinagar library told PTI.

He said the library was also a cheap avenue to study for those who do not have high-end phones and internet connection.

“This library is for them. Even in a digital era, we cannot find everything in Wikipedia. We need hard copies as well,” he added.

For Inayat Rashid, reading from digital sources has its own disadvantages.

“Here we can concentrate on reading books. If we use a mobile for reading, it distracts our mind. Also, we are emotionally attached with books...those who have a habit of book reading don't rely on internet whether the facility is available or not,” Rashid said.

Similarly, Jawad Ahmad prefers reading paper books as digital reading does not give him the same feeling.

“With the inception of new technology, we started ignoring book reading. But we should focus on book reading as it gives us a positive edge. It gives us a different feeling when we have a book in hand which doesn't come in virtual technology like a tab,” he said.

Mukhtar Ali talks about ill effects of digital reading on the eyes of the reader.

“Even for relaxation of eyes, books are good compared to reading on gadgets. It also helps kids improve their vocabulary,” he said.

For Muhtaq Ahmad Mir, physical books are for posterity.

“With the passage of time, everything is online. But physical books have their own merits; we can keep them as records. No doubt everything is available on a smartphone, but books have their store value,” Mir said.

Shazia Makhdoomi, the librarian at SPS Library, said a number of youngsters come to read books here.

“In Kashmir, people have the habit of reading books. You can see the children; they come from far-flung areas to study here. Sometimes the students can't find seats,” she said.

Makhdoomi feels that book reading is comparatively better than reading on gadgets.

“Books give organised information, they don't need charger, internet facility, etc,” she added.

The librarian said there was an increasing trend among students who read more for competitive examinations.

“We have three sections here -- boys, girls and children sections. There is a seating capacity of around 200 each in boys and girls sections, while there are 20 seats for children,” she added.

With more than 3,500 registered patrons and the numbers increasing day by day, the SPS Library might need some expansion.

