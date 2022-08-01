AAP councillor killing: 3 arrested by Punjab Police

AAP councillor Mohammad Akbar was shot dead in a gym on Sunday morning

Representative image. Pic/Istock

The police on Monday arrested three people in connection with the killing of an Aam Aadmi Party municipal councillor in Punjab's Malerkotla district, officials said.

However, the two assailants were still at large, they said.

AAP councillor Mohammad Akbar was shot dead in a gym on Sunday morning. One bullet hit Akbar who died on the spot, police said.

The police said the mastermind identified, as Wasim Iqbal, had allegedly hatched a conspiracy to kill Akbar as he owed a huge sum of money to the councillor.

Also Read: Mumbai: Two held for stealing diamonds worth Rs 3.5 cr in Goregaon

Iqbal ran an automobile shop which was leased out to him by Akbar, said police.

As Iqbal was unable to repay money borrowed from Akbar, he allegedly planned to eliminate him and hired two assailants identified as Mohd Asif and Mohd Murshid, police said.

Police said Asif is the brother-in-law of Iqbal.

The motorcycle and the weapon used in the crime were allegedly provided by Iqbal, said police.

Iqbal had procured the weapon with help of Shadaab and Tehseen who were also arrested, police said, adding that efforts were on to nab the two assailants.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.