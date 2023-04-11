AAP gets national party status; TMC, NCP, CPI stripped of tag

Formed by Arvind Kejriwal in 2012, AAP went on to sweep the Delhi Assembly polls in 2015 and Punjab in 2022

Arvind Kejriwal. File pic

The Election Commission of India on Monday recognised the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) as a national party and stripped the Trinamool Congress (TMC), Sharad Pawar-led NCP and the CPI of the coveted status.

India now has six national parties—BJP, Congress, BSP, CPI(M), NPP and AAP.

Formed by Arvind Kejriwal in 2012, AAP went on to sweep the Delhi Assembly polls in 2015 and Punjab in 2022.

The TMC received the national party tag in 2016, but its dismal show in Goa and some northeastern states has led to withdrawal of the status.

Formed in 1999, NCP became a national party in 2000 following its success in various polls. The CPI, founded in 1925, was recognised as a national party in 1989 but the tag was withdrawn following its dismal performance in West Bengal and Odisha elections.

