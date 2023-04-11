Papalpreet, believed to be Amritpal’s mentor, held

Booked under National Security Act, Papalpreet Singh faces six other cases, say cops

Amritpal Singh with his aide (left) Papalpreet Singh

The Punjab police on Monday said they have nabbed radical preacher Amritpal Singh’s close aide Papalpreet Singh. Both had escaped police crackdown on March 18 together, switching vehicles and changing appearances.

Punjab Police Inspector General (Headquarters) Sukhchain Singh Gill said, “He (Papalpreet) is the main associate of Amritpal. He has been arrested from Kathunangal area in Amritsar.”

He said Papalpreet has been detained under the stringent National Security Act (NSA) and that six other cases have also been registered against him.

Papalpreet is considered to be his mentor and has allegedly been in contact with Pakistan’s ISI (Inter-Services Intelligence).

Papalpreet’s arrest comes days after a CCTV footage made the rounds on social media in which he could be seen at a ‘dera’ (place for religious congregation) in a village in Hoshiarpur. The footage is said to be of March 29.

It is believed that both Papalpreet and Amritpal could have separated in Hoshiarpur following the police chase of their vehicle. Many pictures of the duo had surfaced on social media. A picture of them looking relaxed and Amritpal holding a beverage can was also seen.

