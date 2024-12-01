BJP national spokesperson C R Kesavan criticised AAP's response to an incident involving liquid being thrown at former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, stating that they exaggerated the situation by claiming it was an attempt to harm Kejriwal, whereas it was merely water

BJP national spokesperson C R Kesavan. (Pic/X)

BJP national spokesperson C R Kesavan on Sunday criticised the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in light of allegations involving AAP MLA Naresh Balyan. Kesavan accused the Delhi government of being "synonymous with scams and scandals," claiming it is riddled with "corruption and extortion business," reported the ANI.

Kesavan outlined various grievances against the AAP government including allegations of extortion, corruption and misrule.

"The AAP government is synonymous with scams and scandals riddled with corruption and extortion business. The people of Delhi have witnessed a decade of dishonesty, deceit, drama due to the misrule of AAP which has created havoc in their lives. The AAP government intoxicated with power has misused its authority and cast a big doubt on the future of Delhi and its people. We saw a big expose yesterday in which AAP MLA Naresh Balyan was caught red-handed in an audio in which he was talking to a gangster abroad and the discussion was about extorting money from traders and people of Delhi...When this was exposed, the AAP was rattled they needed a distraction, a diversion to take the attention away from this extortion scam," Kesavan told ANI.

When questioned about an incident involving liquid being thrown at former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Kesavan criticised AAP's response, stating that they exaggerated the situation by claiming it was an attempt to harm Kejriwal, whereas it was merely water.

He said, "When only water was thrown on Mr Kejriwal, AAP started dramatizing saying that it was spirit thrown on Kejriwal and it was an attempt to burn Kejriwal."

Kesavan further said that the Aam Aadmi Party has been one of the worst governments in the history of Indian politics, stated ANI.

"They have been the biggest failure and the people of Delhi are very angry. The people of Delhi will not fall prey to these cheap tricks and desperate tactics of the Aam Aadmi Party and will not fall into their trap," he said.

Delhi police arrests AAP MLA Naresh Balyan in extortion case, watch video:

Another BJP leader, Gaurav Bhatia on Saturday expanded on the claims, alleging that Balyan is part of a broader network that includes “gangsters” as supporters of AAP.

Bhatia claimed that these individuals are openly involved in "extortion of money" and threatening citizens under the guise of political protection, highlighting a conversation in which Balyan allegedly collaborates with gangsters for personal gain.

"AAP has become a party of goons... Gangsters are the biggest supporters of AAP. They openly extort money and extortion is done by threatening the common man on the instructions of AAP MLA. With the consent of Arvind Kejriwal, AAP MLA is running the business of extortion by threatening the common man. In an audio clip of AAP's 'extortionist' MLA Naresh Balyan, he is talking to a gangster to extort money from a builder. Is it the job of an MLA who has taken the oath of the Constitution to threaten innocent citizens and run an extortion racket with the approval of Arvind Kejriwal?" Bhatia said.

In a post on X, BJP played an audio clip of a purported conversation of the AAP MLA Naresh Balyan with the gangster, stated ANI.

"Ye hain AAP ke 'Kattar Imandaar'... Aam Aadmi Party MLA Naresh Balyan in a conversation with a gangster. The gangster asks why the AAP leader has filed a complaint against him. Balyan replies that he was being blackmailed by the gangster and his goons. The gangster responds that he would make some recording of Balyan viral, listening to which the MLA flips and starts singing like a canary," BJP said.

"In another conversation, a close aide to Aam Aadmi Party MLA Naresh Balyan is talking to a gangster about a land deal, and blackmailing several other businesspersons. Behind their garb of Imaandaari, all these AAP frauds are doing is Gundagardi!" it added.

(With inputs from ANI)