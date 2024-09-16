Launching a scathing attack against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), AAP Sanjay Singh said that they have ended democracy here and are running the governor's rule.

Sanjay Singh. File Pic

Listen to this article "BJP has ended democracy in J&K and running Governor's rule," says Sanjay Singh x 00:00

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Sanjay Singh on Monday reached Jammu and Kashmir to campaign for his party's candidate from the Doda Assembly Constituency Mehraj Malik. Notably, Monday is the last day of the election campaign in the Union territory. Launching a scathing attack against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Singh said that they have ended democracy here and are running the governor's rule.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Today is the last day of the election campaign in Jammu and Kashmir. BJP has ended democracy here and is running Governor's rule. Be it Ladakh, Jammu or Kashmir, people of every region are unhappy and fighting for their rights. I will attend the public meeting organised for my colleague @MehrajMalikAAP and appeal for votes," Sanjay Singh posted on X.

AAP is fighting elections on seven seats in J&K. There are a total number of 90 Assembly constituencies in the union territory, out of which seven seats are reserved for SCs and nine seats are reserved for STs.

Meanwhile, the Awami Ittehad Party (AIP) and Jamaat-e-Islami (JEI) have formed a strategic alliance for the upcoming Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections, a statement by AIP said on Sunday. A joint meeting of the two parties was held on Sunday, which was attended by AIP Supremo and Lok Sabha MP Engineer Rashid, AIP Chief spokesperson Inam Un Nabi, among other members. JEI leader Ghulam Qadir Wani and other prominent leaders of the party were also present for the meeting.

Earlier, a bike rally was held to spread voter awareness ahead of the assembly elections in the Union Territory. Doda District Magistrate Harvinder Singh said that the Mega Systematic Voters Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) festival is being held across the district.

Further, he said that all arrangements have been made for the elections, and it would be a fair and smooth process.

On September 15, a voter awareness programme SVEEP was organised at Pratap Park in Srinagar.

According to the Election Commission of India, Jammu and Kashmir has 88.06 lakh eligible electors.

In the previous Assembly elections, the People's Democratic Party (PDP) won 28 seats, the BJP secured 25, the Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (NC) won 15, and the Congress won 12.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever