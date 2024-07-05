Sanjay Singh becomes chairperson of AAP Parliamentary Party

Singh has also been chosen as the leader of the party in Rajya Sabha

Sanjay Singh. File Pic

Aam Aadmi Party Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh has been appointed as the chairperson of the AAP Parliamentary Party, reported PTI

Additionally, Singh has also been chosen as the leader of the party in Rajya Sabha.

He expressed his gratitude to Party Convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal while pledging his dedication to the newly appointed position.

"Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has always given me the opportunity to raise my voice from the streets to the Parliament. I will fulfil the responsibility of the party's parliamentary group chairperson with utmost dedication. I am deeply grateful to Arvind Kejriwal and the Aam Aadmi Party," he said in a post on X in Hindi.

Singh previously served as the leader of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in the Rajya Sabha during his first term. After being re-elected to the Rajya Sabha, he took his oath as a member of the Upper House on March 19 this year.

Currently, the AAP stands as the fourth largest party in the Rajya Sabha with 10 MPs, and it has three MPs in the Lok Sabha, the party said.

NEET exam row: AAP protests in Mumbai, calls it 'national disgrace'

The Mumbai unit of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Wednesday staged a protest in connection with the NEET exam row, calling it a 'national disgrace' and demanded a fresh examination, reported the PTI.

The protest held at Dadar area in Mumbai was part of the party's nationwide agitation against the alleged irregularities in the NEET examination, it said.

According to the PTI, Ruben Mascarenhas, AAP's Mumbai working president, alleged that the NEET 'scam' is playing with the future of not just 24 lakh medico aspirants, but all of young India.

"We demand that the NEET exam be scrapped and a fresh exam be held. There must be a court-monitored independent investigation and exemplary action must be taken against those involved, especially those who are from the BJP," said Paul Raphael, AAP Mumbai executive member, as per the PTI.

"The NEET scam is a national disgrace. Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan must immediately resign," Sandeep Katke, vice-president of AAP's Mumbai unit, the news agency reported on Wednesday.