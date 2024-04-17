Breaking News
Poll campaign ends in five Lok Sabha constituencies in eastern Maharashtra
School headmaster stabbed multiple times, hospitalised; one held in Dombivli
Salman Khan firing case: Another suspect detained from Haryana
Railway cops arrest man for thefts in trains, recovers laptops and mobile phones
Maharashtra: Two Akola cops detained for custodial death of 19-year-old man
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > News > India News > Article > Lok Sabha elections 2024 INDIA bloc will win all seven LS seats in Delhi says AAP leader Sanjay Singh
<< Back to Elections 2024

Lok Sabha elections 2024: INDIA bloc will win all seven LS seats in Delhi, says AAP leader Sanjay Singh

Updated on: 17 April,2024 11:57 AM IST  |  Nagpur
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Exuding confidence that the public sentiment is in favour of the opposition INDIA bloc and the AAP, he said the country will vote for a change in this Lok Sabha elections 2024

Lok Sabha elections 2024: INDIA bloc will win all seven LS seats in Delhi, says AAP leader Sanjay Singh

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Sanjay Singh. Pic/PTI

Listen to this article
Lok Sabha elections 2024: INDIA bloc will win all seven LS seats in Delhi, says AAP leader Sanjay Singh
x
00:00

Ahead of upcoming Lok Sabha elections 2024, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Sanjay Singh on Tuesday said the INDIA bloc will win all seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi while asserting that the arrest of his party's senior leaders will hurt the poll prospects of the BJP, reported news agency PTI.


Exuding confidence that the public sentiment is in favour of the opposition INDIA bloc and the AAP, he said the country will vote for a change in this Lok Sabha elections 2024.


Voters have realised that they are under severe stress due to inflation, unemployment and corruption, the AAP Rajya Sabha MP told reporters at a press conference in Nagpur.


To a query about how the AAP and Congress would fare in Delhi where they have reached a four-is-to-three seat-sharing agreement, Singh said the two parties are hopeful of winning all seven seats in the national capital.

The BJP has won all seven parliamentary seats in Delhi two times in a row.

Singh said public sentiment is against the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Alleging that the BJP was behind the arrest of AAP leaders, he said, "The way Kejriwal was arrested and that Satyendra Jain and Manish Sisodia continue to be in jail, will go against the BJP," reported PTI.

The AAP leader claimed that in the last 20 to 25 days there has been a change in the atmosphere in Uttar Pradesh. The PDA -- 'Picchde (backwards)-Dalits-Alpsankhayak (minority)' -- slogan of the Samajwadi Party, another constituent of the INDIA bloc, has proven to be very effective, he said, reported PTI.

Singh claimed that the election results in Maharashtra will also be in the favour of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) and people will not forgive those who parted ways from the alliance.

The issues of electoral bonds, inflation and arrests of opposition leaders will go against the BJP in the coming days, he said.

To a query about his meeting with Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and a common minimum programme of the INDIA bloc, the AAP Rajya Sabha MP said that he expects the common minimum programme of the opposition alliance will be announced in a day or two.

(With inputs from PTI)

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 INDIA alliance india India news national news aam aadmi party
<< Back to Elections 2024

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK