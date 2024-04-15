Mumbai: AAP volunteers condemn BJP’s alleged assault on Constitution

Volunteers gathered at Azad Maidan on the occasion of Ambedkar Jayanti

AAP volunteers gather at Azad Maidan on the occasion of ‘Ambedkar Jayanti

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Mumbai volunteers observed 'Ambedkar Jayanti' as Samvidhan Bachao, Tanashahi Hatao' Diwas on Sunday. Volunteers gathered at Mumbai's Azad Maidan and took a pledge to defend and save the constitution of India. Additionally, AAP volunteers displayed a tableau featuring 'Ranga Billa' (a term coined by AAP volunteers for PM Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah) in chains, advocating for an end to their perceived autocracy.

"The Constitution of India is under attack from the BJP and the fascist Modi-led central government. Every principle and every institution has been violated both in letter and spirit. There is an unprecedented wave of popular support across the spectrum, post Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's illegal arrest. The tide is turning on the ground and the tipping point for the defeat of the Modi government is near. Modi's desperation is amply visible in his dog whistle utterances. This election is about saving the Constitution of India. The people of India, will give a befitting reply and end BJP's dictatorial rule in the upcoming elections.", said Ruben Mascarenhas, National Joint Secretary, AAP "Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar is a source of never-ending inspiration to fight against oppression. Arvind Kejriwal and the Aam Aadmi Party, will never allow the destruction of Dr Ambedkar's constitution.", said Dhanraj Vanjari, Mumbai Working President, AAP.

Volunteers called for an end to the tyrannical rule of the BJP govt. Pics/Anurag Ahire

In his address, Pius Varghese, General Secretary, of AAP Mumbai, emphasised the importance of safeguarding the Constitution of India. He called for ending the BJP’s tyrannical rule in the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections. “We need a government that upholds democratic principles and respects the rights and freedoms enshrined in the Constitution of India. The party is committed to championing justice, equality, and the rule of law, We need to join hands to uphold the integrity of India's democratic institutions.

"The Aam Aadmi Party will take Dr Ambedkar's vision to its logical conclusion. We will save our country and our constitution. The people of India are united against tyranny", said Sandeep Mehta, Vice-President, of AAP, Mumbai. The protest was marked by reading the Preamble of the Constitution of India in Marathi followed by slogans like 'jai bheem', 'Bharat mata ki jai', 'chowkidaar chor hai', 'nahi chaelgi nahi chalegi tanashahi nahi chalegi'.