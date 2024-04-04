Singh, who has been in jail in connection with the alleged excise policy case for over six months, was released on Wednesday from Tihar jail after the Supreme Court granted him bail a day earlier

Pic/PTI

Listen to this article Not a time of celebration but war: AAP leader Sanjay Singh after walking out of jail x 00:00

After walking out of jail, Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh said it was not the time to celebrate but to "fight" as other AAP leaders including the "topmost leader" Arvind Kejriwal are in jail.

Singh, who has been in jail in connection with the alleged excise policy case for over six months, was released on Wednesday from Tihar jail after the Supreme Court granted him bail a day earlier.

ADVERTISEMENT

"This is not a time of celebration but a time of war. We all have to struggle together. The topmost leader of our party, Arvind Kejriwal, is in jail. Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain are also in jail. We have a long fight ahead," he said.

"We have to go amongst the people of Delhi, wherever the AAP candidates and the INDIA bloc candidates are fighting in the upcoming general elections. We have to work hard to defeat the dictatorial government. We have to throw them out of power," he added.

He further stated that he has to work on the election strategy and roadmap. He ensured support for the candidates from the INDIA bloc.

"Let's get ready to fight," he said.

Meanwhile, Singh paid a visit to Manish Sisodia's residence. He met his wife and other family members.

Earlier, Sanjay Singh raised the slogan "Jail ke taale tootenge, Arvind Kejriwal chootenge".

Hailing Delhi Chief Minister and AAP national convenor, Arvind Kejriwal, who is currently serving jail in the case, Singh said, "Jail ke taale tootenge, Arvind Kejriwal chootenge."

Singh was welcomed by loud cheers and slogans as soon as he walked out of jail. The AAP leader was seen climbing atop a vehicle parked outside the jail and addressing the supporters gathered there.

Singh was granted bail by the Supreme Court in the money laundering case related to the Delhi excise policy scam earlier on Tuesday.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.