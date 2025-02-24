AAP MLAs, led by Leader of Opposition Atishi, staged a protest outside Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta’s office, demanding the fulfilment of BJP’s promise to provide Rs 2,500 to women after the first Cabinet meeting.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLAs, led by Leader of Opposition Atishi, staged a demonstration outside the office of Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta within the Assembly premises on Monday. The protest was in response to the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) pre-election promise of providing Rs 2,500 to women in the national capital following the first Cabinet meeting.

According to PTI reports, Atishi stated that the AAP legislators had sought an appointment with Chief Minister Rekha Gupta two days prior but had not received a response. “We requested time from the Delhi Chief Minister, but we were not given an appointment. Hence, we are here outside her office in the Assembly. We want to meet her regarding Prime Minister Modi’s promise of providing Rs 2,500 to women after the first Cabinet meeting. Modi’s guarantee is proving to be false,” Atishi told PTI Videos after meeting the Chief Minister.

As per PTI, Atishi further noted that while the Chief Minister had not given them any concrete assurance, she mentioned that efforts were being made to fulfil the promise by March 8.

The protest coincided with the commencement of the first session of the newly constituted Delhi Assembly, marking the BJP’s return to power in the city after a gap of 26 years. The session witnessed the swearing-in of newly elected MLAs and the formal commencement of legislative proceedings.

PTI reports that BJP MLA Arvinder Singh Lovely was sworn in as the pro-tem Speaker, administering the oath to the legislators. Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena officiated the ceremony at Raj Niwas prior to the Assembly session. As the most senior legislator, Lovely will oversee the swearing-in of all new MLAs.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta was the first to take the oath, followed by her six Cabinet ministers and then the remaining legislators. The Assembly proceedings commenced with the singing of "Vande Mataram." Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva was present in the Speaker's gallery to witness the session.

According to PTI, the election for the new Speaker of the Delhi Assembly is scheduled to take place later in the day, with BJP MLA Vijender Gupta being the frontrunner for the position.

(With inputs from PTI)