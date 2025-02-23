In a press conference, AAP's Delhi unit convenor Gopal Rai said by consensus all the party's MLAs have chosen Atishi as the leader of the House. The MLA from Burari, Sanjeev Jha, proposed Atishi's name as LoP and all MLAs supported the proposal, said Rai, who is also the legislator from Babarpur

Former Delhi Chief Minister (CM) and Kalkaji legislator Atishi was chosen as the Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Delhi Assembly at a meeting of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Members of Legislative Assembly (MLA) on Sunday, news agency PTI reported.

AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal was also present at the meeting, in which the party's 22 MLAs took part.

In a press conference, AAP's Delhi unit convenor Gopal Rai said that by consensus, all the party MLAs had chosen Atishi as the leader of the House. The MLA from Burari, Sanjeev Jha, proposed Atishi's name as LoP, and the proposal received unanimous support from the MLAs, Rai, who is also the legislator from Babarpur, added.

Atishi thanked party chief Kejriwal and all the MLAs at the press conference, PTI reported.

"AAP will show what a strong opposition's role is in the House and will raise all issues with full force. AAP will ensure that BJP (Bharatiya Janata Party) fulfils all its promises as the party in power, specifically, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's promise to provide Rs 2,500 to women of the city by March 8. We promise that we will make the Rekha Gupta-led BJP government fulfil this promise," she said.

The first session of the Delhi Assembly will begin on Monday, reported PTI. During the three-day session, the ruling BJP government has indicated that pending Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) reports about the performance of the previous AAP government will be tabled in the House.

BJP trying to spread misconceptions over CAG report: Atishi

Speaking on the issue, Atishi clarified that she had sent the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) reports to Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena before the election and accused the BJP of "spreading misconceptions."

"As CM, I had sent the CAG report to the speaker of the Delhi Assembly. These CAG reports were sent to the assembly in a sealed envelope before the elections. BJP is trying to spread the misconception that the CAG report is being presented by them... The misconception being spread among the people of Delhi should be brought before the public," she said.

Meanwhile, in a post on X, Kejriwal congratulated Atishi, and stated, "I congratulate Atishi ji for being elected as Leader of AAP in the House. AAP will play the role of a constructive opposition in the interest of the people of Delhi."

The BJP ousted AAP from power in Delhi, winning 48 out of the 70 seats in the assembly polls held on February 5. Kejriwal and several top leaders of the party, including former Deputy CM Manish Sisodia, lost the elections.

(With PTI and ANI inputs)