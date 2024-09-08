AAP should contest all 90 seats in Haryana on its own strength, says Somnath Bharti

Somnath Bharti said that Haryana BJP is on its deathbed and Congress has been facing massive infighting and thus emphasised that AAP must contest all 90 seats without forming an alliance with the Congress.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Somnath Bharti on Saturday said that AAP must evaluate the effectiveness of forming an alliance with Congress for the Haryana assembly elections, as a similar alliance was formed in Delhi during the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. He further stated that AAP must contest all 90 seats in the Haryana assembly elections on its own strength, reported news agency ANI.

"Before AAP-Congress alliance is inked in Haryana, AAP must evaluate the effectiveness of similar alliance formed in Delhi during the Lok Sabha Election. While my national convenor, Arvind Kejriwal ji did roadshows for all three Congress candidates, senior leaders and cabinet ministers of AAP campaigned for all three Congress candidates, but AAP candidates, especially myself, were not supported at all, especially by Congress Delhi and local leaders," the AAP leader stated on X.

"Delhi Congress Chief Sardar Arvinder Singh Lovely, with many Cong leaders left Congress and joined BJP in the midst of the ongoing election campaign. Senior Congress leader Ajay Maken refused to even meet, local leaders like Sri Jitender Kochchar (in Malviya Nagar) worked against this alliance and sought votes for BJP's MP candidate allegedly for money. No event of Rahul Gandhi or Priyanka Gandhi or Kharge was organised in our parliamentary constituencies to consolidate Congress votes in our favour," he pointed out.

Somnath Bharti said that Haryana BJP is on its deathbed and Congress has been facing massive infighting and thus emphasised that AAP must contest all 90 seats without forming an alliance with the Congress.

"Supporters of AAP are majorly not in favour of such a misfit and selfish alliance, and AAP should contest on all seats in Haryana, Punjab and Delhi on its own. @BJP4Haryana is on its deathbed, Congress facing massive infights, and Haryana being home state of Kejriwal ji, @AamAadmiParty should contest on all 90 seats on its own strength to give first non-BJP and non-Congress Honest Govt in Haryana. And we must not forget that the imaginary sharab Ghotala, which gave BJP a reason to arrest our leaders for months and years, was hatched and severely pursued by Sri Maken. When it comes to defeat AAP, BJP and Congress both work together openly or discreetly," he wrote on X.

The voting to the 90-member legislative assembly in Haryana will be held on October 5 and the last date for filing nominations is September 12. The counting of votes will be held on October 8.

(With inputs from ANI)