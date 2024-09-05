Delhi: BJP defeats AAP in MCD ward poll

The BJP bagged the posts of chairman, deputy chairman of the zonal-level ward committees, and one member each for standing committee in seven of 12 zones, restricting AAP to five zones

Some winning AAP candidates after the MCD polls, on Wednesday. Pic/X

The BJP on Wednesday defeated the AAP in the MCD zonal ward polls, sealing its dominance in the highest decision-making body of the civic agency—the standing committee. The BJP bagged the posts of chairman, deputy chairman of the zonal-level ward committees, and one member each for standing committee in seven of 12 zones, restricting AAP to five zones.

Voting in three zones—Karol Bagh, City SP and Keshav Puram—was not held as neither the BJP nor the AAP fielded candidates. BJP bagged Narela, Civil Lines, Keshav Puram, Shahdara North, Najafgarh, Shahdara South and Central Zones, while AAP won Karol Bagh, West, South, City SP and Rohini.

