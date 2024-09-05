Breaking News
Delhi: BJP defeats AAP in MCD ward poll

Updated on: 05 September,2024 07:23 AM IST  |  New Delhi
Agencies |

The BJP bagged the posts of chairman, deputy chairman of the zonal-level ward committees, and one member each for standing committee in seven of 12 zones, restricting AAP to five zones

Some winning AAP candidates after the MCD polls, on Wednesday. Pic/X

The BJP on Wednesday defeated the AAP in the MCD zonal ward polls, sealing its dominance in the highest decision-making body of the civic agency—the standing committee. The BJP bagged the posts of chairman, deputy chairman of the zonal-level ward committees, and one member each for standing committee in seven of 12 zones, restricting AAP to five zones. 


Voting in three zones—Karol Bagh, City SP and Keshav Puram—was not held as neither the BJP nor the AAP fielded candidates. BJP bagged Narela, Civil Lines, Keshav Puram, Shahdara North, Najafgarh, Shahdara South and Central Zones, while AAP won Karol Bagh, West, South, City SP and Rohini.



This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever


