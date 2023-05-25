Breaking News
Mumbai: Gokhale bridge work affects bid to reduce flooding at Andheri subway
Mumbai: Muck from Mithi is more than from nullahs in all of western suburbs
Mumbai: BMC bent on ensuring no waterlogging at Milan subway
Mumbai: Railways to lift nearly 60 km of tracks to prevent flooding
Maharashtra HSC 12th Result 2023, check details
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > News > India News > Article > AAP slams Delhi Congress for politics of convenience on Centres ordinance on services matter

AAP slams Delhi Congress for 'politics of convenience' on Centre's ordinance on services matter

Updated on: 25 May,2023 03:57 PM IST  |  New Delhi
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

The Aam Aadmi Party has slammed the Delhi unit of the Indian National Congress and alleged that the Congress is doing the “politics of convenience” on the issue of the union government’s ordinance on Delhi services matter

AAP slams Delhi Congress for 'politics of convenience' on Centre's ordinance on services matter

File photo

Listen to this article
AAP slams Delhi Congress for 'politics of convenience' on Centre's ordinance on services matter
x
00:00

The Aam Aadmi Party has slammed the Delhi unit of the Indian National Congress and alleged that the Congress is doing the “politics of convenience” on the issue of the union government’s ordinance on Delhi services matter.


Addressing a press conference in New Delhi, senior AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj, said that while the Delhi Congress is refusing to extend any support to AAP on the Delhi services issue, former Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit had passed a resolution in the Delhi Assembly in 2002 against the central government ruled by the Bharatiya Janata Party.


The Delhi minister said that Dikshit had condemned the central government orders earlier and said that it is violation of all democratic traditions. She had passed a similar resolution in the Delhi Assembly in 2002 against the Centre that had said they don't recognise Government of NCT of Delhi and that there can be only one government in Delhi.


“What the Delhi Congress is doing is politics of convenience and is working for the BJP. The statements are coming from such leaders who have been sidelined by the party,” Bharadwaj said.

Earlier, Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit had said that AAP's allegations that it is not being allowed to work in Delhi is merely "an excuse" and a reflection of its "uselessness".

Also read: Modi sarkar won’t return in 2024: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

Senior Congress leader Ajay Maken had also strongly opposed extending any support to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on the issue saying the Congress should not oppose the proposed legislation to be brought in Parliament on the Delhi services issue, replacing the ordinance promulgated by the Centre last week.

Kejriwal has sought the support of various political parties on the issue of the Centre's ordinance on the administration of services in the national capital and on Tuesday, he met West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. He also sought Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's support during their meeting earlier this week.

He is appealing to other parties too for support on the issue. The AAP has said that rejecting the proposed legislation to replace the ordinance will be a litmus test for the opposition unity.

The ordinance for setting up a National Capital Civil Service Authority for the transfer of IAS and DANICS cadre officers and disciplinary proceedings against them virtually negated the May 11 Supreme Court order that ruled in favour of the AAP government. (PTI)

Do you think there has been a recent rise in cold-blooded murders?
delhi news new delhi india congress aam aadmi party

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK