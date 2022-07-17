AAP to back Opposition’s Yashwant Sinha in President Polls

We respect Droupadi Murmu, but we will vote for Yashwant Sinha, said AAP MP Sanjay Singh on Saturday

Opposition parties’ Presidential candidate Yashwant Sinha being welcomed in Ranchi on Saturday. Pic/PTI

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Saturday announced that they will be supporting the Opposition’s presidential candidate Yashwant Sinha in the upcoming Presidential elections in the country. “AAP will support Opposition’s Presidential candidate Yashwant Sinha. We respect Droupadi Murmu, but we will vote for Yashwant Sinha,” AAP MP Sanjay Singh said.

The voting for the next President of India will start on July 18, while its counting will take place on July 21. The decision to back Sinha came after a meeting of the Political Affairs Committee held in the residence of the party's national convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. The decision was taken by the AAP's highest decision-making body comprising all of its 11 members—Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia, Sanjay Singh, Gopal Rai, Atishi, ND Gupta, Durgesh Pathak, Pankaj Gupta, Raghav Chadha, Imran Hussain, and Rakhi Birla.

Also Read: BJP puts up posters in Bengal calling Mamata Banerjee 'anti-tribal'

Talking about the BJP-led NDA's candidate Droupadi Murmu, Singh further said, “We respect Droupadi Murmu, but in the elections, we will support Yashwant Sinha. As decided by Arvind Kejriwal and Political Affairs Committee (PAC), all the party MLAs and MPs will be voting for Sinha.”

“We had said it earlier as well, that we will take a call on whom to support only after the names of the candidates were revealed, and hence, we have announced it today,” he reiterated. “If the Aam Aadmi Party has decided to support the Opposition candidate, then it is a good decision and I think it will be evaluated when the results come,” he added, while asserting that AAP has its footprint in every region of the country.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever