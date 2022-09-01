Breaking News
AAP vote share in Gujarat up by 4 per cent post CBI raid on Manish Sisodia, will rise to 6 per cent if he's held: Arvind Kejriwal

Updated on: 01 September,2022 02:08 PM IST  |  New Delhi
This vote share will increase by 6 per cent if he is arrested, Arvind Kejriwal said during a discussion on the confidence motion in the Delhi Assembly

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. File Pic


Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday said the Aam Aadmi Party's vote share in Gujarat has increased by 4 per cent after CBI raids against his deputy Manish Sisodia.


This vote share will increase by 6 per cent if he is arrested, the AAP national convener said during a discussion on the confidence motion in the Delhi Assembly.

"The CBI raided Sisodia, went to his village and searched his bank locker. CBI people said they did not find anything against him but are under pressure to arrest him," Kejriwal claimed.


The prime minister has given a "certificate of honesty", he said.

Also Read: AAP: LG exchanged demonetised notes worth Rs 1,400 crore

"The AAP's vote share has increased by 4 per cent in Gujarat after CBI raids against Sisodia. It will increase by 6 per cent if he's arrested," the chief minister said.

Attacking the BJP, he said the saffron party leaders tried to buy AAP MLAs but none of his legislators accepted their offer.

"Absolutely corrupt party lacks educated people while 'hardcore honest' party has those with good education, genuine IIT degrees," he said in a veiled dig at the BJP.

"They are spending Rs 20-50 crore to buy MLAs. Am I doing anything wrong if I want to build schools and hospitals," he asked.

The AAP government had brought in a confidence motion on Monday to show that the BJP's 'Operation Lotus' had failed in Delhi.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

