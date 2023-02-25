Breaking News
AAP's 'villain' Atishi orchestrated violence in MCD House: Delhi BJP

Updated on: 25 February,2023 11:47 AM IST  |  New Delhi
The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) House witnessed high-decibel protests by the BJP councillors after Oberoi declared that a vote cast during the election was "invalid"

AAP MLA Atishi. Pic.PTI


The BJP took a dig at AAP MLA Atishi on Saturday, calling her a "villain" and accusing her of orchestrating a ruckus during elections for the six-member standing committee in the MCD House.


Sharing a mock-up film poster with morphed pictures of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLAs Atishi and Durgesh Pathak alongside Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi, the Delhi BJP tweeted in Hindi, "AAP's 'khalnayika' who orchestrated violence and dictatorship in the House."



Also Read: MCD standing committee voting: Counting stopped; councillors trade blows in House


There was no immediate reaction from the MLA or the AAP.

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) House witnessed high-decibel protests by the BJP councillors after Oberoi declared that a vote cast during the election was "invalid".

The bedlam turned into pandemonium as violent clashes broke out between councillors from the two parties. Oberoi had barely started to announce the results when the ruckus began. 

