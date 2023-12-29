Accused taken to India Gate, Sadar Bazar

According to sources, Sagar Sharma and Manoranjan D, who had entered the parliament, were on Wednesday taken to Sadar Bazar where they bought Indian flags and India Gate where they assembled before entering the Parliament

The Delhi Police Special Cell took the Parliament security breach accused to places where they assembled and the shop from where they bought flags before the security breach on December 13, police sources said.

According to sources, Sagar Sharma and Manoranjan D, who had entered the parliament, were on Wednesday taken to Sadar Bazar where they bought Indian flags and India Gate where they assembled before entering the Parliament.

The accused had distributed the flags and smoke canisters at India Gate before the parliament, a source said. The two were also taken to the Maharani Bagh area in New Friends colony where they had held a meeting to discuss their plan, the person said.

