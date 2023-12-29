Breaking News
Accused taken to India Gate, Sadar Bazar

Updated on: 29 December,2023 07:25 AM IST  |  New Delhi
Agencies |

According to sources, Sagar Sharma and Manoranjan D, who had entered the parliament, were on Wednesday taken to Sadar Bazar where they bought Indian flags and India Gate where they assembled before entering the Parliament

Representation Pic

The Delhi Police Special Cell took the Parliament security breach accused to places where they assembled and the shop from where they bought flags before the security breach on December 13, police sources said.


According to sources, Sagar Sharma and Manoranjan D, who had entered the parliament, were on Wednesday taken to Sadar Bazar where they bought Indian flags and India Gate where they assembled before entering the Parliament.


The accused had distributed the flags and smoke canisters at India Gate before the parliament, a source said. The two were also taken to the Maharani Bagh area in New Friends colony where they had held a meeting to discuss their plan, the person said.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

