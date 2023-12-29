Breaking News
Congress foundation day: ‘Party’s objective is welfare of people’

Updated on: 29 December,2023 07:23 AM IST  |  New Delhi
Agencies |

In a post on X, Kharge said, “The objective of the Indian National Congress is public welfare and progress of the people of India.”

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge with party leaders during party’s Foundation Day function. Pic/PTI

The Congress has always worked towards building an India that is based on parliamentary democracy and equality, its president Mallikarjun Kharge said on Thursday as the party celebrates its 139th foundation day and kickstarts its Lok Sabha poll campaign with a mega rally in Nagpur.


In a post on X, Kharge said, “The objective of the Indian National Congress is public welfare and progress of the people of India.” The Congress believes in an India that is based on parliamentary democracy, where there is equality and opportunities for all without any discrimination, and where political, economic and social rights enshrined in the Constitution are followed, he said.


“We are proud that for the last 138 years we have been struggling with full honesty to build such an India. My heartiest greetings to every Indian on the occasion of Congress’ foundation day,” he said.


“The Congress represents the will of the people. It is synonymous with struggle, compassion, freedom, justice and equality. On the solemn occasion of Congress foundation day, we reaffirm our unwavering commitment to protect the Constitution of India and uphold the values of democracy,” he said in another post on X.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

