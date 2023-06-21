Breaking News
Acid attack victim succumbs while undergoing treatment in Vijayawada six booked for murder

Acid attack victim succumbs while undergoing treatment in Vijayawada; six booked for murder

Updated on: 21 June,2023 02:52 PM IST  |  Eluru
PTI

The woman who was attacked with acid by six men on motorbikes last week in Vijayawada, the police said

Acid attack victim succumbs while undergoing treatment in Vijayawada; six booked for murder

A woman who was attacked with acid by six men on motorbikes last week and had been undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Vijayawada in Andhra Pradesh succumbed to her burn injuries on Wednesday, police said.


Eluru district superintendent of police D Mary Prasanthi confirmed to PTI on Wednesday that Fransica died while undergoing treatment in Vijayawada.


On June 13, around 9 pm when Yedla Fransica (35) was returning from her workplace and was just 100 yards away from her home, the accused Satish and five other men riding two-wheelers waylaid her and threw acid on her face and torso.


According to police, Satish resorted to the crime because he bore a grudge against Fransica for objecting to his relationship with her sister.

Along with Satish, Mohan, Surya Prakash and three more persons, who all are friends, have been arrested in this case, the SP said.

Originally the case was booked under IPC Section 307 (attempt to murder), but now it will altered to Section 302 murder, taking the death into account, the senior police officer added.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

