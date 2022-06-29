Breaking News
Ahead of Maha floor test, BJP demands protection for rebel MLAs
Maharashtra political crisis: CM Uddhav Thackeray to face floor test at 11 am on June 30
Maharashtra political crisis: Come home, Uddhav Thackeray tells Shiv Sena rebels
Mumbai: Toilet roof of brand new Deccan Queen train collapses
Mumbai: Heading for Dadar? First, take care of your mobile phone
Home > News > India News > Article > Udaipur beheading Shahi Imam of Jama Masjid issues statement says incident is an act against Islam

Udaipur beheading: Shahi Imam of Jama Masjid issues statement, says incident is an act against Islam

Updated on: 29 June,2022 03:44 PM IST  |  New Delhi
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

The heartbreaking, heinous murder committed in Udaipur has shaken the humanity, the statement said

Udaipur beheading: Shahi Imam of Jama Masjid issues statement, says incident is an act against Islam

Streets wear a deserted look amid restrictions following the murder of tailor Kanhiaya testerday, in Udaipur. Pic/PTI