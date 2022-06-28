Rajasthan: Tailor murdered in Udaipur after sharing post in support of Nupur Sharma, assailants film crime

One of the assailants, who was identified as Riyaz, attacked Kanhaiya Lal with a sharp-edged weapon while the other recorded the crime on his mobile phone

Representative image. Pic/Istock

A tailor was murdered at a shop Rajasthan's Udaipur on Tuesday. He had shared a social media post in support of suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma a few days ago, police said.

The two accused reached the victim's shop on Tuesday afternoon under Dhan Mandi police station area, they said.

One of the assailants, who was identified as Riyaz, attacked Kanhaiya Lal with a sharp-edged weapon while the other recorded the crime on his mobile phone. The two men posted a video boasting about the beheading and threatened PM Modi's life as well, police said.

Soon after, they circulated a video of themselves confessing to the killing on social media.

Also Read: Man held in Mumbai over sensational murder of criminal in Jodhpur

Following the murder, local markets in the area were shut as the traders demanded that the accused be arrested.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has condemned the incident and appealed to people to maintain peace while assuring strict punishment for those involved in the murder.

Locals protested after the incident that took place in broad daylight. Shops in Maldas street area of Udaipur have been closed following the incident.

"A heinous murder has been committed and a thorough investigation will be conducted into the incident. Few accused have been identified. Police teams have been constituted to locate the accused. We will take action on the video of men claiming to have committed the act," Choudhary said.

District Collector of Udaipur Tara Chand Meena urged people to maintain peace and law and order.

"I appeal to all to maintain peace and law and order. The affected family will be provided help from the government. Stringent action will be taken against the accused," he said.

The BJP had suspended party spokesperson Nupur Sharma earlier this month for her controversial remarks during a TV debate.

(with inputs from PTI and ANI)