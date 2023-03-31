Action will be taken, says Goa tourism minister after Dutch tourist stabbed by hotel staffer

Earlier in the day, a staff member at a resort in North Goa's Pernem has been arrested for molesting and stabbing a Dutch tourist and also stabbing another person who went to help the tourist, informed police officials

Condemning the incident where a resort staffer molested and stabbed a Dutch tourist, Goa Tourism Minister Rohan Khaunte on Friday said that such incidents will not be left unnoticed and action will be taken.

"This incident has to be condemned. Every tourist destination has its own challenges. We will not leave any such incident unnoticed, and action will be taken. We've to appreciate the fact a local Goan risked his life to save a tourist. We will ensure that Goa is a safe destination," said Rohan Khaunte.

North Goa Superintendent of Police (SP), Nidhin Valsan said that the hotel owners should be careful while hiring as the accused was allegedly drunk.

"The incident happened inside a hotel premises by the hotel's bartender who was allegedly drunk. Soon after the incident, the accused was arrested. Hotel owners should be careful while hiring," said Nidhin Valsan.

Goa Forward Party president Vijai Sardesai called it a reflection of the collapse of law and order and the security of women in the state.

"This is the second incident in the last week. At the moment, there is an extortion racket being run with help of Goa Police in North Goa. This is a reflection of the collapse of law and order and the security of women in the state," said Vijai Sardesai.

According to the Superintendent of Police (SP), Nidhin Valsan, "A resort staffer trespassed into the rented tent of the complainant, when she started to scream for help, one local person came to rescue her from the accused and seeing his presence, accused ran away, after that accused person returned back with the knife and assaulted local person with a knife who had come to rescue and further assaulted the complainant with a knife and fled away from the spot."

The SP further said that the complainant and the local person were shifted to the hospital for treatment.

"The knife used for the commission of the crime has been recovered. FIR has been registered under section 452,354,307,506(II) of IPC," said Nidhin Valsan.

Further probe is underway, details are awaited.

