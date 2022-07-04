Breaking News
Mumbai: Will speak to genuine activists, says Devendra Fadnavis on protests against Aarey car shed
Maharashtra: NIA yet to formally take over probe into killing of Amravati chemist, says Police
Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde wins trust vote in Assembly by 164-99 margin
Mumbai: Rise in heart attack post Covid or vaccination cause for concern
Mumbai: Beware of chickenpox, schools warn parents, issue advisories
Karnataka's Sini Shetty crowned Femina Miss India World 2022
Home > News > India News > Article > Active Covid 19 cases in country rise to 113864

Active Covid-19 cases in country rise to 1,13,864

Updated on: 04 July,2022 10:56 AM IST  |  New Delhi
PTI |

Top

The death toll climbed to 5,25,223 with 24 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated

Active Covid-19 cases in country rise to 1,13,864

Representative Image


India logged 16,135 new coronavirus infections taking the total tally of Covid-19 cases to 4,35,18,564, while the active cases increased to 1,13,864, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday.

The death toll climbed to 5,25,223 with 24 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated. The active cases comprise 0.26 per cent of the total infections, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.54 per cent, the ministry said. An increase of 2,153 cases has been recorded in the active Covid-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.




Also read: Mumbai records 761 new Covid-19 cases, 3 deaths in 24 hours


A total of 3,32,978 samples were tested on Sunday, taking cumulative samples tested till date to 86,39,99,907 India's Covid-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.   The country crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23 last year. It crossed four crore on January 25 this year.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Coronavirus Omicron vaccine vaccination national news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK