Active Covid-19 cases in India decline to 8,115

The active Covid-19 cases in India declined to 8,115 even as the country reported 756 fresh cases in the last 24 hours. The daily positivity rate stood at 0.63 per cent, according to data shared by the government's health department

A total of 1,19,623 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours while 92.94 crores of total tests have been conducted till now, the bulletin said.

Recoveries made in the last 24 hours stood at 1,308 taking the total number of recoveries to 4,44,46,514.

Further, a total of 220.66 crore total vaccine doses (95.21 crores Second Doses and 22.87 crore Precaution Doses) have been administered so far under Nationwide Vaccination Drive.

The pandemic showed us the need for greater collaboration in healthcare and the need to boost global health equity, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday in his address to the 76th session of the World Health Assembly.

In his address for the event in Geneva, Switzerland, PM Modi said, "Warm greetings to everyone at the 76th Session of the World Health Assembly in Geneva. I congratulate the WHO on completing the historic milestone of serving the world for 75 years. I am sure that the WHO would be setting goals for the next 25 years when it reaches 100 years of service".