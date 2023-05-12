Breaking News
Active Covid cases in India dip to 18,009

Active Covid cases in India dip to 18,009

Updated on: 12 May,2023 10:01 AM IST  |  New Delhi
PTI

The country's tally of COVID-19 cases now stands at 4.49 crore (4,49,76,599)

Representative image/iStock

India has recorded 1,580 fresh Covid infections, while the active cases have come down to 18,009 from 19,613, according to the Union Health Ministry data on Friday.


The country's tally of COVID-19 cases now stands at 4.49 crore (4,49,76,599).



The death toll has climbed to 5,31,753 with 12 fatalities which includes those reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am stated.


The active cases comprise 0.04 per cent of the total infections.

Also Read: Study: Covid-19 may induce lasting pain

The national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.77 per cent, the ministry said, adding the number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,44,28,417, while the case fatality rate was at 1.18 per cent.

According to the ministry's website, 220.66 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

