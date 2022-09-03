Breaking News
Mumbai: Cyber-fraudster poses as company's MD, dupes CFO of Rs 8.55 lakh
Uttar Pradesh: Dalit student hit with metal rod for touching teacher's bike
Tea seller working at Congress office, seeks ticket to contest elections
Mumbai customs recovers 87 capsules of cocaine swallowed by Ghana passenger
Chinese loan apps case: ED raids Razorpay, Paytm, Cashfree
Home > News > India News > Article > Activist Teesta Setalvad walks out of jail

Activist Teesta Setalvad walks out of jail

Updated on: 03 September,2022 07:52 PM IST  |  Ahmedabad
PTI |

Top

She had been lodged in the Sabarmati Central Jail here since her arrest on June 26

Activist Teesta Setalvad walks out of jail

File Photo


Activist Teesta Setalvad walked out of a prison here on Saturday, a day after the Supreme Court granted her interim bail in a case of allegedly fabricating evidence related to the 2002 Gujarat riots.


She had been lodged in the Sabarmati Central Jail here since her arrest on June 26.

As per the SC order, she was produced before sessions judge V A Rana for bail formalities.


"The sessions court imposed two conditions over and above the conditions imposed by the apex court. The sessions court asked the accused to furnish a personal bond of Rs 25,000 and not to leave India without its prior permission," special public prosecutor Amit Patel said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

Are you scared of gaining weight this festive season?

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
india national news gujarat riots gujarat

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK