The law for six months beginning April 1 after a review of the law and order situation in these northeastern states

Armed forces under AFSPA get special power by Centre. File pic

Listen to this article AFSPA extended to Manipur, parts of Nagaland, Arunachal x 00:00

The Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act (AFSPA) was on Sunday extended for six months in the entire Manipur, except the jurisdictions of 13 police stations.

ADVERTISEMENT

The AFSPA, under which a particular state or some areas are declared “disturbed”, has also been extended to eight districts in Nagaland and 21 police station areas in five other districts of the state for six months, according to a notification issued by the Union home ministry.

The law for six months beginning April 1 after a review of the law and order situation in these northeastern states.

The AFSPA, often criticised as a draconian law, gives armed forces operating in disturbed areas sweeping powers to search, arrest and open fire if they deem it necessary.

“Whereas the central government after review of the law and order situation in the state of Manipur, in exercise of the powers conferred by Section 3 of the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act, 1958 (28 of 1958) declares the entire state of Manipur, excluding the areas falling under the jurisdiction of 13 police stations of 5 districts, as ‘disturbed area’ for a period of six months with effect from 01.04.2025, unless withdrawn earlier,” the notification related to Manipur read.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever