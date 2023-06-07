After meeting Anurag Thakur, Wrestlers suspend protest till June 15; Delhi police to withdraw FIR

After a marathon meeting with the union sports minister Anurag Thakur, the protesting wrestlers have suspended their protest till the investigation in the case is completed by June 15

After a marathon meeting with the union sports minister Anurag Thakur, the protesting wrestlers have suspended their protest till the investigation in the case is completed by June 15.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, one of the protesting wrestlers, Sakshi Malik said, “We have been asked to suspend our protest till police completes its investigation by June 15.”

She said Delhi Police will also withdraw FIRs filed against wrestlers on May 28.

A meeting between the top wrestlers of India led by Bajrang Punia and Sakshi Malik began at the residence of Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur on Wednesday afternoon following a new proposal by the government for discussion on the issues.

Following the meeting, Bajrang Punia said: "We have suspended protest only till June 15, the movement is not over yet."

#WATCH | Government has assured us that police investigation will be completed before 15th June. We have requested that all FIRs against wrestlers should be taken back and he has agreed to it. If no action is taken by 15th June, we will continue our protest: Wrestler Bajrang… pic.twitter.com/1hi9Qp0RFY — ANI (@ANI) June 7, 2023

The meeting was summoned by Thakur to break the deadlock as the wrestlers have been adamant that they will continue their agitation till Singh, who they have accused of sexual harassment, is arrested.

Vinesh Phogat, a prominent face of the protest, is not attending the meeting as she is in her village Balali in Haryana to attend a pre-scheduled 'panchayat'. Punia, Rio Olympic bronze medallist Sakshi Malik and her wrestler husband Satyawart Kadiyan, arrived at the minister's house for the meeting.

"Government has assured us that police investigation will be completed before 15th June. We have requested that all FIRs against wrestlers should be taken back and he has agreed to it. If no action is taken by 15th June, we will continue our protest," Punia said after the meeting.

#WATCH | I had a long 6-hour discussion with the wrestlers. We have assured wrestlers that the probe will be completed by 15th June and chargesheets will be submitted. The election of WFI will be done by 30th June: Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur after meeting wrestlers pic.twitter.com/9hySRefxNM — ANI (@ANI) June 7, 2023

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Thakur said: "I had a long 6-hour discussion with the wrestlers. We have assured wrestlers that the probe will be completed by 15th June and chargesheets will be submitted. The election of WFI will be done by 30th June." (With inputs from agencies)