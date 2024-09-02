Agenda of PDP is reconciliation, dialogue: Ex-J-K CM Mehbooba Mufti

"PDP does not fight elections of the chair. Our party fights for the resolution of Jammu and Kashmir and not just power," she added

Mehbooba Mufti. File pic

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti stressed the party's agenda of reconciliation and dialogue with the Hurriyat leaders.

Speaking to reporters in Srinagar on Sunday, Mufti said that the Hurriyat leaders are not "untouchables" and expressed readiness for dialogue with the latter if they wants to be "part of the process."

"The agenda of the PDP is reconciliation and dialogue. The Hurriyat is not from China or Pakistan. LK Advani spoke to them when Atal Bihari Vajpayee was the PM. They are not untouchables. Our agenda is to solve the Kashmir issue, and the process of dialogue and reconciliation is necessary for it. We want to find a solution within the Constitution, and if the Hurriyat also wants to be a part of the process, then it is appreciated," the PDP chief said.

"PDP does not fight elections of the chair. Our party fights for the resolution of Jammu and Kashmir and not just power," she added.

Mufti also took aim at the BJP, accusing the party of manipulating election dates to its advantage.

"You remember that in my constituency also, when I contested the election, they changed the date for no reason. They have their own calculations of BJP and according to that, they decide the date of the election," Mufti claimed.

Mufti, however, exuded confidence in the election process for the upcoming Assembly elections. "I am happy that all the officers are local here. I hope that all the staff, whoever is associated with the election process, will play their role in conducting a free and fair election," she said.

Earlier in the day, several leaders and workers joined PDP at the party headquarters in Srinagar.

Polling in Jammu and Kashmir will be conducted in three phases on September 18, 25, and October 1. The counting of votes will take place on October 8.

It is the first assembly poll since the abrogation of Article 370.

