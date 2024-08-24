Ahead of the Jammu-Kashmir Assembly elections, PDP, headed by former CM Mehbooba Mufti, released its manifesto on Saturday, which mentions efforts to restore Articles 370 and 35A and diplomatic initiatives between India and Pakistan. It also mentions ensuring dignified return of Kashmiri Pandits to the valley

PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti. File Pic

Listen to this article Jammu-Kashmir polls: Manifesto of Mehbooba Mufti's PDP calls for restoration of Article 370, diplomatic initiatives with Pakistan x 00:00

In the lead-up to the Jammu-Kashmir Assembly elections, the People's Democratic Party (PDP) unveiled its manifesto on Saturday, emphasising the restoration of Articles 370 and 35A, initiating diplomatic efforts between India and Pakistan, and ensuring the dignified return of Kashmiri Pandits to the valley.

The manifesto highlights PDP's commitment to "restoring the constitutional guarantees that were unjustly revoked" and pledges to "restore Jammu & Kashmir to its original status, ensuring the voices of its people are heard and their rights protected."

The document criticises the 2019 revocation of Articles 370 and 35A as "unconstitutional and illegal," arguing that it has worsened the Kashmir issue and increased the alienation of the region's people. PDP vows to pursue the restoration of these constitutional provisions, news agency ANI reported.

The party also advocates for "diplomatic initiatives between India and Pakistan," focusing on conflict resolution, confidence-building measures, and regional cooperation. Additionally, it calls for "full connectivity across the Line of Control (LoC) for trade and social exchange."

The manifesto outlines the PDP's intention to revoke the Public Safety Act (PSA), the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), and the Enemy Act to end what it describes as "unjust arrests of political and social activists, journalists, civil society, and concerned citizens." The party also commits to the revocation of the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act (AFSPA).

Further, the PDP promises to "re-establish the J&K Human Rights Commission" and expresses a commitment to the "dignified return of Kashmiri Pandits to their homeland," with a pledge to upgrade the current one-bedroom housing scheme to a minimum of two-bedroom apartments for every returning family.

Under its "Everyday GUARANTEES," the PDP promises "free 200 units of electricity to every household," a "one-time settlement for pending electricity bills," and the "abolition of the water meter system."

The party also pledges to provide "12 free LPG cylinders per year to economically weaker sections (EWS)" and to double the funds for social security schemes, such as Old Age Pension, Widow Pension, and Disability Pension, increasing them from Rs1,000 to Rs2,000.

In employment, the PDP promises to "regularize 60,000 daily wagers within one year" and to reinstate the Old Pension Scheme (OPS) for all government employees, replacing the current National Pension Scheme (NPS).

In terms of infrastructure, PDP plans to "transfer hydropower projects to Jammu and Kashmir" and to establish a "Disney Adventure Park at Tattoo Ground Srinagar." The party also commits to implementing a "25-year comprehensive master plan for every municipal area in Jammu and Kashmir" to ensure sustainable and planned urban growth.

For the restoration of dignity and inclusiveness, the PDP promises to "restore the Waqf Board to its former excellence with transparency, accountability, and a community-focused approach." The party also pledges to advocate for the opening and promotion of Sharda Peeth across the LoC as a full-fledged religious pilgrimage site.

The Election Commission of India has scheduled polling in Jammu-Kashmir to take place in three phases: September 18, 25, and October 1, with vote counting on October 4. These will be the first assembly elections in the region since the abrogation of Article 370.

The PDP-BJP coalition government collapsed in June 2018 after the BJP withdrew its support from then-Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti. In December of last year, the Supreme Court directed the central government to conclude the election process in Jammu-Kashmir by September 30, 2024.

(With ANI inputs)