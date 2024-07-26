After Prime Minister Narendra Modi defended the Agnipath scheme earlier in the day during his Kargil War anniversary address in Drass, Ladakh, on Friday, Opposition lawmakers have also reacted on the issue. Congress MP Karti P Chidambaram said the scheme does not strengthen the capacity of the armed forces

After Prime Minister Narendra Modi defended the Agnipath scheme earlier in the day during his Kargil War anniversary address in Drass, Ladakh, on Friday, Opposition lawmakers have also reacted on the issue, news agency ANI reported.

While Congress Member of Parliament (MP) Karti P Chidambaram said that the Agnipath scheme does not strengthen the capacity or capability of the armed forces, Samajwadi Party lawmaker declared that the scheme will be rolled back after the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) bloc comes to power.

The Agnipath scheme is a short-term induction into the armed forces without the necessary training and benefits A professional army going forward needs comprehensive training and a full commission. So, the Agnipath scheme in no way strengthens the capacity and the capability of the armed forces," Chidambaram said.

In his address at Ladakh, Modi had vouched for the scheme, calling it a "necessary reform in Army."

Meanwhile, Prasad that the scheme is an insult to the army. "I am proud to say that our army has a glorious history but it is unfortunate that the BJP government has made arrangements for the Agnipath scheme. There cannot be a greater insult to the army than this. When the INDIA government comes, we will end this scheme in 24 hours and do a general recruitment," said Prasad.

Congress MP from Punjab Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa said that the PM must also answer on the terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir (J&K). "It is a very proud moment for the entire nation that we emerged victorious [in the Kargil War]. [However] The terror attacks in J&K are increasing and we have to stop them. Drones, heroin and illegal weapons are continuously being smuggled into my Lok Sabha constituency. PM Modi should also talk about stopping them. Why is the youth getting involved in drugs? PM Modi will have to be answerable to these issues," the Gurdaspur MP said.

During his address, PM Modi had highlighted that the goal of Agnipath was to make the Army young and keep it continuously fit for war.

"The country has felt the need for major reforms in the defence sector for decades. The army has been demanding this for years, but unfortunately, it was not given enough importance earlier. The Agnipath scheme is also an example of the necessary reforms done in the Army. For decades, discussions have been going on in Parliament and many committees on making the army young," PM Modi said during his address.

(With ANI inputs)