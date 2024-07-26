Amid the controversy over the Agnipath Yojana, PM Narendra Modi on Friday said that the goal of the scheme was to make the Army young and keep it continuously fit for war. He also slammed the Opposition for "politicising" a "sensitive issue related to national security" and opposing the scheme.

PM Narendra Modi spoke about the Agnipath scheme during his address on the occasion of the 25th anniversary of Kargil Vijay Diwas in Ladakh on Friday. Pic/PTI

Listen to this article PM Modi defends Agnipath scheme, slams Opposition for ‘politicising national security issue’ x 00:00

Amid the controversy over the Agnipath Yojana, Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi on Friday said that the goal of the scheme was to make the Army young and keep it continuously fit for war.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Some people used to think that the Army means saluting politicians and doing parades but for us, the Army means faith for 140 crore citizens. The goal of Agnipath is to make the army young and continuously fit for war," he said.

PM made the statement in Ladakh during his address on the occasion of the 25th anniversary of Kargil Vijay Diwas.

Modi added that the major reforms in the army have been a long-standing demand. Highlighting the scheme, PM Modi said, "The army has been demanding for reforms for years, but unfortunately, it was not given enough importance earlier. The Agnipath scheme is an example of the necessary reforms in the Army. For decades, discussions have been going on in Parliament and many committees on making the army young.”

He said that the average age of soldiers in India being higher than the global average has been a concern for the armed forces for decades and that the Agnipath scheme resolved this problem.

"The average age of Indian soldiers being more than the global average has been a cause of concern. That is why this issue has also been raised in many committees for years. However, the will to solve this challenge related to the security of the country was not shown earlier. The country has addressed this concern through the Agnipath scheme," news agency ANI quoted the PM.

Modi also criticised the opposition parties for "politicising" a "sensitive issue related to national security" and opposing the scheme.

"Unfortunately, some people have made such a sensitive issue related to national security a subject of politics. For their own benefit, they are doing politics of lies even on this reform meant for the army. These are the same people who weakened our army by committing scams worth thousands of crores in the armed forces, who wanted the Air Force to never get modern fighter jets and who had made preparations to scrap the Tejas fighter plane," PM Modi said, criticising the Opposition.

PM also rubbished the claims that the scheme was launched to save pension money being given to the Armed Forces. "Some people are also spreading the misconception that the government has come up with this scheme to save pension money. However, the question of pension for today's recruits will arise after 30 years. Why would the government take a decision today?" he stated.

Modi said his government has respected the decision taken by the forces as "security of the country is paramount, not politics". "Those who are misleading the youth of the country...history is witness to the fact that they do not care about the soldiers. These are the same people who lied about One Rank One Pension by showing Rs 500 crore. It is our government which implemented One Rank One Pension and gave more than Rs 1.25 lakh crore to ex-servicemen," he added.

He further emphasised on the reforms made in the defence sector in the past decade and said, "In the past 10 years, we have made defence reforms a top priority in the sector. Owing to these reforms, our armies are now more capable and becoming self-reliant. Today, a significant share of the defence procurement is being given to the defence industry. Additionally, 25 percent of the research and development budget in defence has been reserved for the private sector. As a result of these steps, India's defence production has now exceeded Rs 1.25 lakh crore.”

Modi laid a wreath at Kargil War Memorial in Drass, Ladakh, to pay tribute to the brave hearts who made the supreme sacrifice in the 1999 Kargil War.

He also virtually carried out the first blast of the Shinkun La Tunnel project in Kargil. The Shinkun La Tunnel Project consists of a 4.1-kilometre-long twin-tube tunnel that will be constructed at around 15,800 feet on the Nimu-Padum-Darcha Road to provide an all-weather connectivity to Leh, a press release by the PMO stated. The tunnel will not only ensure swift and efficient movement of our armed forces and equipment but also foster economic and social development in Ladakh. Once completed, it will be the highest tunnel in the world.

(With ANI and PTI inputs)