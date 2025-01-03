Agri min accuses Delhi govt of blocking farm schemes

In a letter to Atishi, Chouhan said the AAP government has failed to implement major central initiatives

Union Minister of Agriculture Shivraj Singh Chouhan. Pic/PTI

Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Thursday accused the Delhi government of depriving farmers of benefits under central schemes and urged CM Atishi to keep political differences aside in matters of farmer welfare. In a letter to Atishi, Chouhan said the AAP government has failed to implement major central initiatives.

“You have never taken proper decisions in the interest of farmers. Your government has stopped implementation of farmers-friendly central schemes. Your government is not sympathetic towards farmers,” Chouhan said. Due to the non-implementation of multiple central schemes, farmers are being denied crucial benefits, he alleged.

‘Centre will bring back revoked laws’

AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal claimed that the Centre is preparing to implement the now-revoked three farm laws “through the backdoor” by calling it a “policy”. He said copies of the new “policy” have been sent to all states for their views on it. The AAP-led Punjab government has termed the newly announced draft policy on ‘National Policy Framework on Agricultural Marketing’ as an attempt to backdoor entry to the three central agri laws passed in 2020.

