Ahead of the Independence Day celebrations in the national capital, Delhi Police have heightened the security arrangements and put up posters of various terrorists linked with Al Qaeda and Khalistan and encouraged citizens to assist them in catching the terrorists

Tricolour kites being prepared ahead of Independence Day celebrations in Kolkata on Wednesday, August 7, 2024. PTI Pic

Listen to this article Ahead of Independence Day, Delhi Police put up posters of Al-Qaeda, Khalistani terrorists to alert citizens x 00:00

Ahead of the Independence Day celebrations in the national capital, Delhi Police has heightened the security arrangements and put up posters of various terrorists linked with Al-Qaeda and Khalistan. They appealed to the citizens to assist them in nabbing the terrorists. Delhi Police said that those coming forward with any information regarding the terrorists will be rewarded "suitably". The names of the informants will also be concealed.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sub-inspector Komal Shakya, who is an officer in-charge of the Khan Market all-women police booth, said that they took the step to create awareness among citizens.



According to the police, there are 15 terrorists mentioned in the posters, of whom six are associated with Al-Qaeda

The Delhi Police have also busted the illegal sale of Chinese manjha in the national capital ahead of Independence Day. On Monday, the police seized a huge amount of Chinese manjha from a house at Fayaz Ganj in the Azad Market area and arrested one person during the raid.

Meanwhile, Punjab Police have also heightened the security in the state ahead of Independence Day and carried out spot searches at all the bus stands on Tuesday.



The operation, conducted on the directions of Director General of Police (DGP) Punjab Gaurav Yadav, was undertaken from 1 to 3 pm in all the 28 police districts during which cops, with the assistance of sniffer dogs, frisked those at the bus stands.



Special DGP (Law and Order) Arpit Shukla, who was monitoring this state-level operation, said that all the Commissioners of Police/Senior Superintendents of Police (SSP) were asked to ensure proper cordon-off and thorough search of all the bus stands in their respective districts amidst the maximum number of police teams under the supervision of SP rank officers to make this operation successful.



(With ANI inputs)