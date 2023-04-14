Breaking News
Ahead of Karnataka polls, unaccounted cash of Rs 1 cr seized in Bengaluru

Updated on: 14 April,2023 08:51 AM IST  |  Bengaluru (Karnataka)
ANI |

The duo who were caught with the cash of two bags in an auto rickshaw has been identified as Suresh and Praveen

Ahead of Karnataka assembly elections, the Bengaluru police on Thursday caught two men with Rs 1 crore unaccounted cash in an auto-rickshaw near the city market.


The duo who were caught with the cash of two bags in an auto rickshaw has been identified as Suresh and Praveen.



When the police asked the duo to produce the documents related to the cash they failed to do so. "Both didn't have any documents related to money," police said.


Both are being taken into custody and money seized by the police is handed over to the income tax department, police said.

Further investigation is underway, police added.

Earlier on April 6, a total of Rs 50 lakhs of unaccounted cash was seized.

"Police seized Rs 50 lakhs of unaccounted cash during the day from a car at Dundur check post in Gadag district," an official familiar with the matter said.

Due to Assembly elections in the state Model Code of Conduct (MCC) in place in which moving a large sum of cash without proper documents is not permitted.

The Karnataka assembly elections will be held in a single phase on May 10, with the counting of votes scheduled on May 13.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

